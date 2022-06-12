ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.20. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 327,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

