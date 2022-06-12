SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.77

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.77 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 172956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,681,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

