iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.76

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 327932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
