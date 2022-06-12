SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.33

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $869.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 423,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,585,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,659,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 102,231 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,152 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

