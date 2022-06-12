iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.98

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

