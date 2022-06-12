Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 401218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
SNDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 5.15.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
