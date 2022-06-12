Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 401218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

SNDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 5.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sundial Growers by 124.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sundial Growers by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

