iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.81

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 6122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 1,292,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043,203 shares in the company, valued at $239,286,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

