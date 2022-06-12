Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.48

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $18,273,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

