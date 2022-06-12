Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,446.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,446 ($18.12) and last traded at GBX 1,453 ($18.21), with a volume of 107850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,504 ($18.85).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($28.20) to GBX 2,000 ($25.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.35) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,030 ($37.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.47).

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,651.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,043.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 53.37 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Laura Kate Hagan purchased 634 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,513.16).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

