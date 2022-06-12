iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.37

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.37 and last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 22420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
