iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.37

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.37 and last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 22420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $416,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

