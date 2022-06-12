Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.96

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm has a market cap of $928.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth about $2,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

