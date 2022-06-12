Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.96

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
The firm has a market cap of $928.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.