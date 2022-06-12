American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.64

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.21 per share, with a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,254.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,354. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

