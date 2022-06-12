Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.05

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$21.05 and last traded at C$21.06, with a volume of 7873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,261,879. Also, Director Michael Cooper purchased 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,805,618.33. Insiders purchased 199,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,167 in the last quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

