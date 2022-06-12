Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several research firms recently commented on RSI. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 93.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 87,136 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

