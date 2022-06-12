Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 34019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,337,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,979,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,763,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,498,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.