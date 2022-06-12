Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Rises By 197.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, an increase of 197.9% from the May 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VWOB stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $80.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.
