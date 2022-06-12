Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Rises By 197.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, an increase of 197.9% from the May 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VWOB stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,873 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,051,000 after acquiring an additional 535,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth $37,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,133,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,504,000 after acquiring an additional 408,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 324.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after buying an additional 387,968 shares in the last quarter.

