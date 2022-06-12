XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Get XOMA alerts:

About XOMA (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.