Robert W. Baird Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

