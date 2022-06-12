Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($3.64). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

