Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 67.3%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SCWorx by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Shares of WORX opened at $0.75 on Friday. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

SCWorx ( NASDAQ:WORX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 81.78% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

About SCWorx (Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.