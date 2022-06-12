Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

