Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 507.0% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Washington Federal stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

