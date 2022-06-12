HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €51.44 ($55.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 1-year high of €76.98 ($82.77).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

