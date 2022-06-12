Head to Head Analysis: Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Panther Mining and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 0 9 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $48.22, indicating a potential upside of 29.66%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Panther Mining and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.41 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -1.32 MP Materials $331.95 million 19.89 $135.04 million $1.09 34.12

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33% MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50%

Summary

MP Materials beats Great Panther Mining on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.