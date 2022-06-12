Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.46

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.46 and last traded at $88.87, with a volume of 5731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

