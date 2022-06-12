Head to Head Comparison: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) vs. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Synaptics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synaptics and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.34 billion 3.97 $79.60 million $4.77 28.18 Pixelworks $55.10 million 2.12 -$19.41 million ($0.31) -6.97

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 12.17% 34.97% 15.80% Pixelworks -26.16% -23.80% -10.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Synaptics and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synaptics currently has a consensus price target of $241.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.50%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 254.94%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Synaptics beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; and wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, and global navigation satellite system. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pixelworks (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2021, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 335 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

