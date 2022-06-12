Critical Analysis: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) versus MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphite Bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.53 MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 79.28 -$30.21 million N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Graphite Bio and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 643.80%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,188.34%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

