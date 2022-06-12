Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $558.84

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $562.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $381.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.52. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.