Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $49.40

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NFE opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 180,789 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

