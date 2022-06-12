Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIPT opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $165.45 million and a PE ratio of 19.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

