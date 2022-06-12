Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equities

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($26.08) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kojamo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.