Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($88.17) to €75.00 ($80.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.