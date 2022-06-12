Credit Suisse Group Lowers JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 200

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 255 ($3.20) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.