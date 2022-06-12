Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($17.92) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GROUF stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $18.30.
Grafton Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
