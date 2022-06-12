Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($17.92) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GROUF stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

