ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 160.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of ISS A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ISS A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.
Shares of ISSDY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.
ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.
