Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTTRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Investec started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FTTRF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

