Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.
Hengan International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
