BMO Capital Markets Lowers Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$44.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

EMLAF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

