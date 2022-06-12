Berenberg Bank Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 780

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($11.53) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($11.78) to GBX 960 ($12.03) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.72) to GBX 941 ($11.79) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $920.25.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDJF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.