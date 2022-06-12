Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $108.86

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

CSR stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.97%.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

