Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.75.

PSA stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $290.41 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

