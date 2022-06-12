Head to Head Survey: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus price target of $1.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MAN GRP PLC/ADR is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 7.94% 6.24% 5.43% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $73.05 million 1.80 $9.76 million $0.73 20.99 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats Westwood Holdings Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.