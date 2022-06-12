B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

OXM stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.