Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Lowered by Analyst

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

CURV stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.19 million and a PE ratio of -30.76. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

