Samsara Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Samsara in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Samsara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Samsara’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

