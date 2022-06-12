Bausch + Lomb Co.’s Quiet Period To End on June 15th (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb’s (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 15th. Bausch + Lomb had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Bausch + Lomb’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

