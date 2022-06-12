AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AKTAF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

