AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
AKTAF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AKITA Drilling (AKTAF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.