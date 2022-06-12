Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 8,355.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 761.0 days.

KLKNF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €17.20 ($18.49) to €17.80 ($19.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

KLKNF opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

