Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGHSF. CIBC lowered Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

