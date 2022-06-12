Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, an increase of 9,511.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,799,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SANP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Santo Mining (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santo Mining (SANP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.